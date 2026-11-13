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Notes from Tracy Fuchs’ pre-NCAA Tournament presser
By Adam Sutro,9 days ago
Fuchs’ thoughts ahead of the ‘Cats’ quest for a third-straight national title. Northwestern takes on Saint Joseph’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lakeside Field on Friday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. CST. The ‘Cats are chasing a third-consecutive NCAA Tournament victory, following up its 3-0 victory over Maryland to secure a second-straight Big Ten Tournament title last week.