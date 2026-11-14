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Rapid Reaction: Northwestern fails first big test of the season, falls 67-47 in crosstown rivalry loss to DePaul
By Deolu Akingbade,12 days ago
DePaul rode a hot second half in its 20-point victory over Northwestern, its first win over the Wildcats since 2019. DePaul’s (4-0) hot scoring start after halftime, paired with its domination on the glass, helped it defeat Northwestern (3-1), 67-47, in its first victory over its crosstown rival since 2019. Despite a rough shooting start, the visitors caught fire after halftime, shooting 40% from the field and 50% from three, while Northwestern remained responseless offensively throughout the second half.