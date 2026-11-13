undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern men’s basketball vs. DePaul: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line
By Inside NU Archives,11 days ago
All of Chicago has its focus on Evanston, as Northwestern (3-0, 0-0 B1G) plays host to DePaul (3-0, 0-0 Big East) in their 40th all-time meeting. The ‘Cats are vying for their fifth-consecutive win over their crosstown rival Blue Demons after a thriller last season inside Wintrust Arena: a 81-79 win, iced by two Nick Martinelli free throws.
1