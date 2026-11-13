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College Football: SRU-East Stroudsburg battle for PSAC Championship Saturday – on The Rock Station 977
4 days ago
The #5-ranked Slippery Rock University football team will host #14-ranked East Stroudsburg for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 1pm. The game can be heard on The Rock Station 977 with the pre-game that begins at 12:30pm with the Coach Shawn Lutz Show. The...