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The Mogharebi Group Arranges $56.2M Sale of 253-Unit Inland Empire Apartment Community in Ontario California
By NewsNo Comments,9 days ago
The Mogharebi Group (TMG), a vertically integrated real estate services firm specializing in multifamily investment sales and advisory services, has arranged the $56,175,000 sale of Casitas Apartment Homes, a 253-unit Inland Empire multifamily community located on 14.72 acres at 1900 South Campus Avenue in Ontario, California. The price equates to approximately $222,000 per unit. TMG represented the seller, a private Los Angeles owner. The buyer was Orange County-based Advanced Real Estate.