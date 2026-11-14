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First Alert Saturday Morning
By Mike Modrick,13 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunny skies rule the Suncoast on Saturday with north winds around 10 mph gusting up to 20 mph. It’ll be a crisp day with well below average temperatures, so you may want to grab a light jacket if you’re heading outside. The air is also very dry day with dew points dipping into the low 40s and 30s. Sunday starts with the same conditions, but warming back to the 70s by afternoon.
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