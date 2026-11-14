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‘Don’t give up on us’: DC United’s Twinning Project teaches life, leadership skills inside DC jail
By José Umaña,13 days ago
One afternoon, men of all ages chased a soccer ball at full speed on a basketball court. However, the participants were not part of a recreational league. Instead, the futsal match took place inside the D.C. Central Detention Facility, known as the D.C. Jail, in Southeast. It is part of a program that uses soccer to teach life and leadership skills to incarcerated people.