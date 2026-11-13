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RAIN to Merge with Tensor Networks, Start Colorado Upper Yampa Project
By Exec-Edge,10 days ago
Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIN) said it entered into an agreement to merge with predictive AI technology company Tensor Networks, with the latter becoming a fully owned subsidiary of RAIN upon closure, expected in February 2027. RAIN will become a multi-technology holding company with the acquisition, which highlights...