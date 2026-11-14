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How to Keep Mice Out of Your Kitchen: Food, Gaps, Traps
12 days ago
A kitchen can look spotless and still have a mouse problem. Visible mess isn't really the deciding factor, accessible food is one of the clearest attractants, whether the counters are wiped down or not. The quickest step toward keeping mice out of your kitchen tonight is securing food, pet food, and garbage in containers a mouse can't easily get into. From there, the job isn't finished: entry gaps, standing water, and any mice already inside all need attention too.