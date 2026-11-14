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The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow
By Colin Douglas,12 days ago
We’re definitely into the Holiday Season now. And all the familiar Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa concerts, plays and musicals are opening all over the Windy City. And “Leapin’ lizards!” Back in Chicago to usher in the holidays, the Windy City warmly welcomes a glorious new production of ANNIE. Drury Lane’s much-loved, heart-warming, family musical that not only offers a much needed positive message, it happens to take place during Christmas!