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Iowa DOT representatives present latest “reduced conflict intersections” information for C-70/US-75 project
By Klem Web Team,12 days ago
Iowa DOT representatives present latest “reduced conflict intersections” information for C-70/US-75 project. A public hearing was held at Tuesday’s Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting. regarding the road closure at the intersection of US Highway 75 and Fulton Street due to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s upcoming...
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