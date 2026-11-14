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UTSA routed by FAU, ending unbeaten conference run and CFP hopes
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
On a humid South Florida evening, the margin was not subtle and the silence in one locker room said as much as the roar in the other. Florida Atlantic defeated UTSA 60 to 29, a result that shoved the Roadrunners off the top of the American Conference standings and turned a once tidy autumn into something harder to explain. For readers tracking UTSA FAU football, the night was less a stumble than a public accounting. An unbeaten run inside the league ended in a heap of missed tackles, explosive plays, and a scoreboard that refused to blink. Championship weekends are built on nights like this, and so are the quieter Mondays that follow them.