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Automate Email Flows, Segments And Coupons For Your Online Store With Klaviyo
11 days ago
If you sell online, you already know the emails that earn money: the welcome series, the abandoned cart reminder, the “we miss you” coupon. The hard part is getting the right customer into the right message at the right time, and knowing which ones actually worked. Klaviyo handles that, and it does it through an API, which means your store, your other business systems or an AI assistant can add customers, build audiences, create coupons and pull results without anyone exporting spreadsheets.