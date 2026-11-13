undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Add Fast Site Search And Build AI Shopping Agents With Algolia
9 days ago
If customers type into the search box on your store or your help center and get nothing useful back, they leave. Good search forgives typos, understands filters like size or price, puts the right things first, and learns from what people click. Building that yourself is a big project. Algolia sells it as a service you reach through APIs, which means your website, your product catalog system or an AI assistant can send it data and ask it questions directly.