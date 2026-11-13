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FAA lifts ground stop after hours-long delays snag travelers
By Thomas Claburn,11 days ago
The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued an advisory that prevented the takeoff of flights in US airspace for around five hours, creating chaos for travelers and airports. The stop was finally lifted around 8:30 PM Eastern Time, but only after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, leaving travelers stranded. The FAA has not yet confirmed a reason for the stop.