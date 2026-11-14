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Massachusetts residents spent millions on the election. Most of it went out of state.
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
On a Tuesday night in early November, kitchen tables across Massachusetts filled with returns from states many viewers will never visit. The checks had already gone out. In the 2026 midterms, Massachusetts political donations moved in volumes that would surprise anyone who still treats the Commonwealth as a quiet spectator on the national money map. Residents wrote checks for Senate hopefuls from Arizona to Maine, and a large share of that money never returned to a contest decided inside state lines.
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