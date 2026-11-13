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The Business Terms Of An API, Made Machine-Readable
8 days ago
We’ve spent fifteen years making the technical side of an API machine-readable. OpenAPI describes the operations, JSON Schema the shapes, and rate limits, plans and SLAs are getting there. The business side mostly hasn’t. Whether you can cache what an API returns, whether you can train a model on it, which countries it’s offered in, how much notice you get before something is shut off, who processes your users’ data: all of that still lives in a legal page written for a lawyer to read once.