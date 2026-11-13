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Plan Delivery Routes, Track Shipments And Geocode Addresses With HERE
10 days ago
If you run deliveries, service calls or a fleet of any size, you know the daily puzzle: a list of stops, a few vehicles, and the question of who goes where in what order. Then the customer calls to ask where their package is. HERE answers those questions through APIs, which means your dispatch software, a spreadsheet script or an AI assistant can ask HERE for the best route or a shipment’s status, and get an answer back in seconds.