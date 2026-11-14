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20 years ago, Battlestar Galactica turned an entire spaceship into a battering ram
By Corey Plante,13 days ago
To liberate the humans trapped under Cylon occupation, Admiral William Adama (Edward James Olmos) jumps the titular Battlestar Galactica directly into the atmosphere of New Caprica. The warship plummets toward the settlement and deploys Viper fighter jets amidst the chaos before jumping back into space moments before it would have crashed, likely obliterating the planet on impact.