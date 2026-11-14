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Zelda Fans who loved Ocarina of Time need to play this game next
13 days ago
By now, you’ve probably had time to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on the Nintendo Switch 2. You’ve marveled at what a great job it does of bringing the classic Nintendo 64 adventure to a new generation, with visual improvements and quality-of-life changes to make it more palatable for that new audience. Maybe you’ve even run through it a second time.