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Proton Experimental fixes ArcheAge Chronicles, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Deep Rock Galactic
By See more from me,13 days ago
Valve pushed out a small update for Proton Experimental, fixing issues in a few specific games. This follows on from the last update on November 10th. What is Proton Experimental? A compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux systems. Proton Experimental is their testing ground for future stable numbered versions of Proton, the most recent being Proton 11.0-2. However, there's also a Proton 11.0-3 release candidate currently in testing to become the next stable update - which will hopefully be soon.