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Nationwide ground stop followed contractor upgrade to L3Harris telecommunication system: DOT’s Duffy
By Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs,13 days ago
Flight disruptions continued into the weekend as airlines raced to recover from the FAA's nationwide ground stop. The ground stop came after updates to an older communication system managed by L3Harris Technologies, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The disruption forced sports teams to make alternative travel arrangements, with some college...