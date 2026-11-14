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Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Kentucky hits late trey to slip past NAU
13 days ago
Alex Wilkins made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.1 seconds left to lift No. 24 Kentucky past a pesky Northern Arizona squad 78-77 on Friday in Lexington, Ky. A 22-loss team a year ago that was predicted to finish last in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches and media polls, the Lumberjacks (0-4) had the Wildcats (3-1) on the ropes for most of the night. Northern Arizona led 77-73 after a Cade Bennett 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.