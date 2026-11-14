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Castle, Spurs rout Warriors for 11th straight win
By Stephen Michael,13 days ago
Castle scores season-high as Spurs win 11th straight game. Planes were grounded nationwide on Friday night and the San Antonio Spurs grounded the Golden State Warriors from the opening tip in their second NBA Cup game. Fueled by Stephon Castle, the Spurs took a 20-point first quarter lead and never looked back as they defeated the Warriors 123-85 at the Frost Bank Center.