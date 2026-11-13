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New noise reference levels show lower-dose protocols are 35% more likely to fall short on image quality
11 days ago
New noise reference levels show lower-dose protocols are 35% more likely to fall short on image quality. Imalogix establishes first national benchmarks for CT image quality. Imalogix, the radiology operations platform that handles roughly one in five CT studies performed in the United States, has established the first national CT image quality benchmarks. Called noise reference levels (NRLs) and achievable noise (AN), they are the image-quality counterparts to the diagnostic reference levels (DRLs) and achievable dose (AD) that have benchmarked CT radiation dose for years. By comparing dose and noise together, a facility can see not only whether a protocol’s dose is high, but whether a lower dose has come at the cost of diagnostic quality. Imalogix’s 2026 data suggests it often has.