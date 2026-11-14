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Bankruptcy filing puts Pennsylvania Papa John’s franchisee under financial and legal scrutiny
By John Ghost,11 days ago
A Pennsylvania pizza franchise operator that once celebrated a major business milestone is now facing bankruptcy proceedings. Papa ZHS LLC, an independently owned Papa John’s franchise business, filed for Chapter 11 protection on November 9, 2026. The company and four affiliated businesses are seeking court protection while addressing their...
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