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Santa Barbara High Football Overcomes Slow Start, Routs Baldwin Park 42-15 to Reach Semifinals
By Victor Bryant,13 days ago
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. — A long bus ride and driving rain did little to slow down the freight train that is the Santa Barbara High football team. Griffin Arnold tossed four touchdown passes, and the Golden Tornado overcame a slow start to defeat Baldwin Park 42-15 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs.