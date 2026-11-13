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Homeowner’s Massive 60,000-Light Christmas Display Dubbed a Safety Hazard by HOA
9 days ago
'Tis almost the season for goodwill toward all—unless you're Neil Heuer and his neighbors. Heuer, a semiretired tech entrepreneur, lives in Aero Plantation, an exclusive fly-in community in Waxhaw, NC, with his wife and their children. Over the past several months, he's been locked in a battle with Aero Plantation's HOA over his annual Halloween and Christmas displays, which his neighbors say disrupt the neighborhood and make them feel unsafe.