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Businesswomen win Businessperson of the Year awards for Freeport and Roosevelt
By Andrew Francis,7 days ago
Bilingual journalist and Freeport resident Angie Hernandez was awarded as a Businessperson of the Year during the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce 41st Legislative Breakfast celebration. Hernandez was honored alongside Roosevelt honoree Veronica Walters and 31 other businesses and businesspeople across Nassau County. The celebration took place on Oct....