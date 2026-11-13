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Former Freeport heroin addict now helps others with their drug battles
By Julio Martinez, Freeport resident,7 days ago
After four decades of using and abusing drugs, Freeport resident Julio Martinez is wholly familiar with the detrimental effects of addiction. Starting at age 10, he began frequently drinking alcohol and using illicit drugs, and after multiple overdoses as an adult, Martinez realized he needed help. Now he's assisting others in overcoming addiction.
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