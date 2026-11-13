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Roosevelt students learn about and pay homage to their Hispanic heritage
By Andrew Francis,4 days ago
All five Roosevelt schools celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a diverse collection of classroom lessons, activities and cultural showcases across the district. The highlight across the district was Roosevelt High School’s Oct. 29 event, themed “Somos: Our Stories, Our Culture, Our Future,” which featured students dressed in various vibrant cultural attire and paying homage to many of the Hispanic American heroes that have made the demographic proud. They largely did so through song and dance. Roosevelt High School’s Chamber Strings and Select Choir also accompanied the fellow performing artists.