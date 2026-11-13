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Superintendent hosts virtual town hall with Freeport parents
By Andrew Francis,5 days ago
– Fia Davis, Superintendent of Freeport Public Schools. Freeport Public Schools hosted its first parent town hall of the school year through virtual means. Superintendent of Schools Fia Davis, along with other district administrators and representatives from the district’s Parent-Teacher Association, answered questions from families and provided other school-related information.