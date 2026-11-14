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AEW Dynamite, Nov 11 on TBS: 742,000 viewers; 0.16 P18-49 rating | TV ratings analysis
By Wrestlenomics Staff,11 days ago
AEW Collision immediately followed Dynamite on TBS. Collision averaged 500,000 viewers and a 0.12 P18-49 rating. A report for Collision will follow this one. This episode vs. trailing four weeks (697,000): +6%. Current 2026-Q4 P2+ average (706,000) vs. 2025-Q4 (496,000): +42%. Current Nov 2026 P2+ average (767,000) vs. Nov 2025...