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AAA study finds automatic emergency braking systems struggle to prevent some intersection crashes
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
Automatic emergency braking systems designed to prevent crashes at intersections are showing improvements, but new AAA research found the technology still has significant limitations in certain collision scenarios. AAA tested four 2026 model-year vehicles equipped with intersection automatic emergency braking, or AEB, systems to determine how effectively the technology responds...