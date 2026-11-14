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Rey Fenix Officially Joins Team Mexico for WWE Survivor Series 2026
By Badrose,12 days ago
WWE Superstar Rey Fenix has been officially added to Team Mexico for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The announcement took place during a backstage segment on the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown. Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio appeared alongside CM Punk and Team USA captain Cody Rhodes, where Mysterio formally introduced Fenix as the newest addition to his squad.