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John Cena Invites Fatal Influence to the John Cena Classic During WWE SmackDown Backstage Segment
By Badrose,11 days ago
Fatal Influence—consisting of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid—has been officially added to the lineup for the upcoming John Cena Classic. The announcement took place during a backstage segment on the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shortly after opening the broadcast by inviting Charlotte Flair to the event (a segment that featured Flair reflecting on Cena’s backstage advice and Cena revealing she inspired his comments regarding an 18th world title), Cena was walking backstage when he was confronted by the three competitors.
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