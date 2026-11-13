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Warren Co. Administrator listening session to be held Nov. 18
By News Report,7 days ago
Administrator Taflan has held four evening listening sessions in 2025-26, one each in Queensbury, Warrensburg, Lake Luzerne and Chester, and dozens of people attended to talk about tourism, taxes, infrastructure and more. QUEENSBURY | Warren County Administrator John Taflan will hold his next public “listening session” on Wednesday, Nov. 18 remotely via Zoom.