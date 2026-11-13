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Early WWE SmackDown Spoilers Reveal Opening Segment and Main Event for November 13 Broadcast
By Badrose,11 days ago
Early WWE SmackDown spoilers have surfaced online ahead of tonight’s live broadcast from Sunrise, Florida, revealing several planned matches and key segments for the November 13 show. As the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues, tonight’s episode—airing live at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix—will feature the...