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Lobaki Expands to North Carolina, Building on the State’s Leadership in Education and Workforce Readiness
12 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - November 14, 2026 - Lobaki Inc., a Mississippi-based immersive education company, announces its expansion into North Carolina, recognizing the state’s leadership in educational innovation, career readiness, and workforce development. With North Carolina continuing to invest in career-connected learning and technical education, Lobaki aims to complement existing...
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