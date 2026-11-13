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Former WWE Star Arrested for the Third Time in Less Than Two Months
By Badrose,11 days ago
Former WWE Superstar Chad Wicks has reportedly been arrested for the third time in less than two months following a new traffic-related incident in Iowa. Wicks, best known to wrestling fans for his time on SmackDown under the ring name Chad Dick, previously made headlines after two separate arrests in the state during September and November. While the 48-year-old has been retired from professional wrestling since 2007, his ongoing legal issues have brought renewed attention to his personal life.
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