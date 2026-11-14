undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
John Cena Invites Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic During Emotional WWE SmackDown Segment
By Badrose,12 days ago
Charlotte Flair has officially been added to the participant lineup for the upcoming John Cena Classic. During the opening segment of the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown in Sunrise, Florida, John Cena announced Flair as the latest Superstar invited to compete at the special event on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
1