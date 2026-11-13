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John Cena Explains Why He Stopped Wearing Suits on WWE TV and Clarifies His “Jorts” Remain Retired
By Badrose,11 days ago
John Cena has detailed the reasoning behind his recent wardrobe shift on WWE programming, explaining why he moved away from formal suits while confirming that both his in-ring career and his trademark jean shorts remain permanently retired. Following his retirement from active competition, the 17-time world champion began appearing on...