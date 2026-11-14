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Swiss Observer 2026 Banking Study: Foreign Card Fees Vary 13x Across Swiss Accounts as TWINT Passes 901M Transactions
13 days ago
"Once you factor in euro card markups, cross-border domicile surcharges, deposit guarantee structure, and TWINT Prepaid's CHF 1,000 monthly transfer cap, two free Swiss accounts can differ by more than CHF 200 a year in everyday cross-border spend." An empirical audit of 8 Swiss digital and retail accounts and 7...