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Miller Insurance Agency Celebrates Grand Reopening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Beaumont
12 days ago
BEAUMONT, TX - November 14, 2026 - Miller Insurance Agency, a trusted Southeast Texas hometown insurance agency serving the community since 1983, is pleased to announce its Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Celebration on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The celebration will take place at 10465 Eastex Freeway, Suite A, Beaumont, TX 77708, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
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