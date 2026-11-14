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JASIWAY Furniture Offers Sideboard That Unfolds Into a Four-Seat Dining Table for Compact Homes
12 days ago
Sheridan, WY - Nov. 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming, offers the Gathered Living cabinet, a sideboard whose tabletop folds, rotates and extends to create seating for up to four people. The piece is designed for households that lack the floor area for both a dedicated dining set and separate storage furniture.