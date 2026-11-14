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New Children’s Book Tells the True Story of a Stray Cat’s Journey from Fear to Family
12 days ago
Dallas, Texas, United States - November 14, 2026 - A stray cat’s need for more than food and shelter is the focus of Cassie’s Story by Janet Massey, an illustrated children’s book based on a true story. Told from the cat’s perspective, it introduces young readers to the patience and everyday care involved in helping a frightened animal feel at home.