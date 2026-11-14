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Illustrated Children’s Book Examines How Patience and Kindness Help a Frightened Stray Cat Learn to Trust
12 days ago
Dallas, Texas, United States - November 14, 2026 - The gradual process of helping a frightened animal feel safe is at the center of Cassie’s Story by Janet Massey. Based on real events and told from the cat’s perspective, the illustrated children’s book connects everyday acts of care with the development of trust, companionship, and belonging.