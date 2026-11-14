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Netflix Officially Scores Another Hit With the Final Destination Franchise Revival
By Jake Hodges,13 days ago
The biggest horror movie of the year is coming to Netflix. On November 17, Focus Features' Obsession, the viral sensation that downed the latest Star Wars movie at the box office, will be available to stream on the world's biggest platform following its record-breaking theatrical run. Not only did the film become the highest-grossing non-animated original film of the past decade, the highest-grossing original horror movie of this century, and the fifth highest-grossing horror film of all time, but it did so on a budget of less than $1 million.