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All 3 ‘NCIS’ Series Officially Pulled for Another Week This Month
By Ryan O'Rourke,13 days ago
There is no shortage of procedural franchises ongoing across network television in 2026, but none have maintained their momentum quite as well for quite as long as NCIS. The flagship is in the middle of its 24th season, and a lot has already happened, between the return of Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) as the new director of the titular agency, the trial of McGee's (Sean Murray) son for hacking the NCIS database, and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) facing his dark past, among other things. Meanwhile, CBS has also taken the formula to the Big Apple for the first time with the new spin-off NCIS: New York starring LL COOL J's Sam Hanna, and brought Mark Harmon back for one more dangerous mission in NCIS: Origins Season 3. Despite all the action, the agents are about to take their second leave of the month soon.