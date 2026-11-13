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Anna Catalano
9 days ago
What Have Been Your Most Valuable Governance Lessons Learned Over the Last 10 Years?. Anna Catalano: After 20-plus years as a full-time board director, the issue that stands out from the past decade is clear: Every director needs to be relevant, current and fully engaged. In a period shaped by COVID-19 disruption, rapid technological change, and the direct and indirect effects of geopolitics, directors must be willing to invest time to stay informed and keep pace with the latest issues.